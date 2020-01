Our welcome mat is always out. Come explore Library services and resources, meet your Personal Librarian, see study spaces and equipment you can check out, and play games for a chance to win prizes. This come-and-go event will help you get the most out of your Library. Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Date: Thursday, Jan. 16 Place: University Library Croslin Room Refreshments will be served including coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and more. Event is part of Winter Raider Welcome Week activities. Posted:

1/7/2020



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





