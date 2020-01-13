TTU HomeTechAnnounce

15 Days of Giveaways!
Welcome back! The Career Center invites you to participate in the Universum CareerTest 2020 during the next 15 days (weekends not included) to be entered into a drawing to win some awesome prizes! Just complete the survey to be entered. 

Why should you participate in the CareerTest?
-Receive a description of your professional profile and a comparison of salary expectations with other students
-Have the opportunity to tell us how we can improve the career services offered at TTU
-Express your professional preferences so that employers are universities know what really interests you

This is a powerful tool used by over one million students annually, around the world. 


For questions or comments please email ask@career-test.com
Posted:
1/13/2020

Originator:
Tori Coleman

Email:
Tori.Coleman@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center


