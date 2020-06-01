|
The seminar will blend art education, pedagogy, theory, and art history. The general themes will be: multiculturalism; transnational and hybrid identities; identity formation across borders and spaces; identity, self, and personhood as constructions in writing, pedagogy, and art; and transnational art and literature as contested new genres and loci. The general theoretical frameworks will include, but will not be limited to, traditional approaches to transnationalism and hybrid identities (e.g., Bourne, Glick, Schiller, Basch, and Blanc) as well as contemporary revisions (Levitt, Jaworsky, Faist, and Fauser). Student will have the opportunity to write a research paper, submit creative projects, and/or conduct qualitative and quantitative classroom research.
