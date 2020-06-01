The seminar will blend

art

education, pedagogy, theory, and

art

history. The general themes will be:

multicultural

ism; transnational and hybrid identities; identity formation across borders and spaces; identity, self, and personhood as constructions in writing, pedagogy, and

art

; and transnational

art

and literature as contested new genres and loci. The general theoretical frameworks will include, but will not be limited to, traditional approaches to transnationalism and hybrid identities (e.g., Bourne, Glick, Schiller, Basch, and Blanc) as well as

contemporary

revisions (Levitt, Jaworsky, Faist, and Fauser). Student will have the opportunity to write a research paper, submit creative projects, and/or conduct qualitative and quantitative classroom research.