TTU Student Employee of the Year
It is time to step up and nominate your Student Assistants for the TTU Student Employee of the Year.   If you are interested in nominating your wonderful student, please let me know and I will send you the nomination form.  The nominations are due February 15 and the winner will be announced in April with the presentation of a certificate and a scholarship to their account.  Please let me know if you have any questions.

Nedra Goodrich
Red Raider Student Employment Center
nedra.goodrich@ttu.edu
806-834-2919
Posted:
1/7/2020

Originator:
Nedra Goodrich

Email:
nedra.goodrich@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Financial Aid


