It is time to step up and nominate your Student Assistants for the TTU Student Employee of the Year. If you are interested in nominating your wonderful student, please let me know and I will send you the nomination form. The nominations are due February 15 and the winner will be announced in April with the presentation of a certificate and a scholarship to their account. Please let me know if you have any questions.

Thank you

Nedra Goodrich Red Raider Student Employment Center nedra.goodrich@ttu.edu 806-834-2919

Posted:

1/7/2020



Originator:

Nedra Goodrich



Email:

nedra.goodrich@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





