Texas Tech University proudly presents Steep Canyon Rangers as the 1st spring performers of the 2019-2020 Presidential Lecture and Performance Series season.

With their new album OUT IN THE OPEN, Steep Canyon Rangers affirm their place as one of the most versatile bands in contemporary American music. The GRAMMY® Award-winning sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country, and folk rock to create something original.

Since Steep Canyon Rangers came together in 2000, they have developed a remarkable catalogue of original music that links them to the past while also demonstrating their ambitious intent to bring string-based music into contemporary relevance. Steep Canyon Rangers are easily among the hardest working bands in any genre, pulling double duty on their own and as collaborators with Steve Martin.

“If a band strikes the correct lode of luck, talent and time, it can forge its own sound. Steep Canyon Rangers have struck that lode, forged that sound and can nail it to near perfection onstage.” -The Roanoke Times

CD signing following performance

WHAT: Steep Canyon Rangers

WHEN: Friday, February. 7th, 2020, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Allen Theatre in the TTU Student Union Building (15th & Akron Ave)

TIX: Reserve your ticket for $20 by calling Select-A-Seat at 806.770.2000 or visiting www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.

TTU students get a free ticket/valid student ID at the east info desk at the Texas Tech University Allen Theater in the Student Union Building 1 month prior to the show.

