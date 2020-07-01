Rather than technical mastery, this course focuses on issues related to public policy and the relationship between economics, the environment, ethics and inequality.





Students will learn about economic history, from understanding hunter-gatherer societies to the unique aspects of modern capitalism.





Geared towards non-majors, this survey class will examine how the environment, social ethics, and economic activity relate to and impact one another.





How can we prosper while caring for the environment and the poor? What should we do about wealth or income inequality? This self-contained class examines these issues in an accessible way.