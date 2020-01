Communication Services' office at 3712 20th St. will be closed on Thursday, January 9, 2020, due to a Domestic Water Shutdown. All Communication Services employees will be working remotely to continue to provide support for our services. We can be reached by calling 806-742-2000 or CustomerSupport.CommSvcs@ttu.edu. The campus operator lines will be closed all day. We will resume normal office hours on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 8:00 am.