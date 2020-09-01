Mexican American and Latina/o Studies (MALS) is offering two great classes this Spring 2020. MALS 2300 is an introductory course to Mexican American and Latina/o history and culture. It is offered as a hybrid course where part of the instruction is online and the other will meet from time to time face-to-face. MALS 3302 covers major contemporary issues and concerns that affect Latinos in the United States and abroad. Go ahead and register for either of these courses and be on your way to a minor in MALS or simply enrich your knowledge of Latina/o culture and history. It is not too late and seats are still available. Register Now! Adelante!