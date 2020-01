Beginning at 6:15 pm CST this evening, January 7th, TOSM will perform maintenance on the production Banner database. Due to the nature of the work, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable during this maintenance. The maintenance is expected to last 30 minutes.

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.