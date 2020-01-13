Brené Brown, Ph.D. presents another “motivational and inspiring guide to wholehearted living, rather than just the average self-help book, with this groundbreaking work Brené Brown, Ph.D., bolsters the self-esteem and personal development process through her characteristic heartfelt, honest storytelling.”

“When our embarrassments and fears lie, we often listen to them anyway. They thwart our gratitude, acceptance, and compassion—our goodness. They insist, “I am not worthy.” But we are worthy—of self-discovery, personal growth, and boundless love. With Brené Brown’s game-changing New York Times bestseller The Gifts of Imperfection we find courage to overcome paralyzing fear and self-consciousness, strengthening our connection to the world.”

Please see below for our meeting dates, we hope you can join us!

Thursday, February 13, 2019 – 12:05pm-12:50pm in Doak 170A

Thursday, February 27, 2019 – 12:05pm-12:50pm in Doak 170A

To register, please email: maclay.buie@ttu.edu

The Gifts of Imperfection is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble!