Mark your calendars for the 2020 Robert Burns Supper and Concert to be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the TTU International Cultural Center in Lubbock, TX. Robert Burns is the most celebrated Scottish poet and his life and work is celebrated around the world every year on his birthday. The Lubbock celebration will kick off at 6:00 PM with an hour-long concert by Scottish singer Ed Miller.

Highland dress is encouraged.





A selection of single-malt scotches from around Scotland will be available for tasting.

Must be 21 and over to attend. Tickets are available on Select-a-Seat-Lubbock.





https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/robert-burns-supper-and-celebration





For more information: https://rbswt.wordpress.com/



