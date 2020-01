On Sunday, January 12th, TOSM Server Support will be performing maintenance on www.today.ttu.edu and www.depts.ttu.edu. The maintenance will take place during the following times:

6:00 PM CDT – www.depts.ttu.edu. There is NO downtime expected during this work and maintenance should be completed by 7:00 PM CDT.

11:59 PM CDT – www.today.ttu.edu. The site is expected to be down intermittently for 1 hour.