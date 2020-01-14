The Quill is an undergraduate creative writing organization at Texas Tech. Our goal is to provide a safe, inviting, and engaging space for writers to practice their craft. We host monthly meetings/workshops where we focus on an aspect or genre of writing. This month we are doing fan-fiction and the benefits it has on your original creative writing. The general interest meeting will consist of an information session, the fan-fiction workshop, and will conclude with a book swap. The more books you bring to swap, the more books you will likely get to walk away with. We will have snacks on a first come-first serve basis. If you have any questions, please email jayce.mckinney@ttu.edu.





Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 1/14/2020



Location:

Education 351



