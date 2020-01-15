The Graduate Writing Center offers 50-minute, collaborative sessions to help students develop their writing projects, make progress towards writing goals, and grow their skills as writers and researchers. Experienced writing consultants provide feedback at any stage of the writing process – from brainstorming or planning to revision.





Writing consultations are available Monday – Thursday from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM and Friday from 10:00 AM–2:00 PM. Consultations are one-to-one and can take place onsite or online. To book an appointment, visit our online scheduler (go.grad.ttu.edu/consult) or call 742-2476, ext. 1.