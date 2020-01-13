TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
AAUP-TTU Chapter Meeting, January 13, 2020

Dear Colleagues:

 

Best wishes to you and yours for 2020!

 

We will have the FIRST AAUP-TTU meeting for this term on Monday (January 13, 2019) from 3-4 PM in the Conference Room of the Office of the President.

 

Two important items are being handled by our group, which will be discussed and action points will be discussed:

 

1)      Faculty Equity Adjustment: Real Equity and Criteria Draft (Discussion and finalization)

2)      Shared Governance by Professors of Practice-Committee Work

3)      Discussion on Annual AAUP-TTU Event in Spring 2020.

 

We would appreciate your participation. Thank you!

 

Best regards,

Seshadri Ramkumar (aka Ram)

=====================================================================

Dr. Seshadri Ramkumar, PhD, CText, FTI (UK), FTA (Honorary)

Professor, Nonwovens & Advanced Materials Laboratory

Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX, USA

E-mail: s.ramkumar@ttu.edu

Website: http://www.tiehh.ttu.edu/sramkumar
Posted:
1/9/2020

Originator:
SESHADRI S Ramkumar

Email:
s.ramkumar@ttu.edu

Department:
Inst of Environ and Human Health

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 1/13/2020

Location:
PRESIDENT's OFFICE CONF ROOM

Categories