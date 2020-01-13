Dear Colleagues:

Best wishes to you and yours for 2020!

We will have the FIRST AAUP-TTU meeting for this term on Monday (January 13, 2019) from 3-4 PM in the Conference Room of the Office of the President .

Two important items are being handled by our group, which will be discussed and action points will be discussed:

1) Faculty Equity Adjustment: Real Equity and Criteria Draft (Discussion and finalization)

2) Shared Governance by Professors of Practice-Committee Work

3) Discussion on Annual AAUP-TTU Event in Spring 2020.

We would appreciate your participation. Thank you!

