Dear Colleagues:
Best wishes to you and yours for 2020!
We will have the FIRST AAUP-TTU meeting for this term on Monday (January 13, 2019) from 3-4 PM in the Conference Room of the Office of the President.
Two important items are being handled by our group, which will be discussed and action points will be discussed:
1) Faculty Equity Adjustment: Real Equity and Criteria Draft (Discussion and finalization)
2) Shared Governance by Professors of Practice-Committee Work
3) Discussion on Annual AAUP-TTU Event in Spring 2020.
We would appreciate your participation. Thank you!
