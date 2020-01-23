All OLLI members and non-members who are over 50 are welcome to register and attend! Come out with your team (up to six people), as an individual to be placed on a team, or to just enjoy the food and entertainment as you cheer on the competitors while they compete for the honor of OLLI Trivia Champions!

This event, emceed by our very own Jeff Klotzman, will provide a great way to kick off the new semester of OLLI classes, give you a chance to reconnect with your OLLI friends and even win some prizes along the way! A catered dinner and drinks will be included in the ticket price. And, we guarantee a fun evening – win or lose! DATE: Thursday, January 23, 2020

TIME: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LOCATION: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

COST: $30 per person or $175 per team To register online, visit https://registration.elearning.ttu.edu/wconnect/ace/CourseStatus.awp?&course=20SPOLLU0001 . The deadline to register is Wednesday, January 15th. For more information, contact the OLLI office at 742-6554. Posted:

1/14/2020



Originator:

Tina Crowson



Email:

tina.crowson@ttu.edu



Department:

Operations



