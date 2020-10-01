Students will live in Syracuse, Sicily and take two classes: World of Greece (CLAS 3320) and Food and Identity in Sicily (CLAS 4310). We have arranged field trips, service opportunities, classes on pasta making, and day trips to farms, ports, and beaches! Textbooks will be provided for the courses, but we will be primarily using the city, archaeological parks, museums, and markets of Sicily as our course material. For more information, please contact Dr. Sydnor Roy (sydnor.roy@ttu.edu) or search for Tech in Sicily! The deadline for applications has been extended. Honors Students and Classics Majors have first priority.