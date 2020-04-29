There is no excuse and never an invitation to rape.

April 29th is Denim Day and RISE wants your and your office's support!

Denim Day is a campaign inspired by a 1992 Italian Supreme Court decision that ruled that because a survivor of rape was wearing tight jeans, then she must have helped take them off and gave consent. The following day, women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the survivor and the ruling was overturned. We continue to honor Denim Day yearly to support survivors of sexual assault.

How to get involved:

- Contact rise@ttu.edu for FREE buttons and stickers for your office

- Wear denim and your buttons and stickers on April 29th

- Post your pictures using #TTUSAAM