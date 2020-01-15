TTU HomeTechAnnounce

MLK BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION 2020
The MLK birthday Celebration is being held to kick of a week of events celebrating the life, message, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. The celebration will include music, entertainment, and refreshments. For a full list of the events happening throughout the week, please visit the Student Housing Website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/mlkCelebration.php
1/14/2020

Loni Crosby

loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu

Student Union and Activities

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/15/2020

Location:
Student Union Gathering Pavillion

