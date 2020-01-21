Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance

Join Tech FMLA for its first meeting of the semester. We’ll be meeting on January 21st at 6 p.m. in Human Sciences 120 to discuss the upcoming semester, what we are doing, and how you can get involved. The most important social change takes place within your local community, and by knowing your community and getting more educated, you can make a great difference.



WHO WE ARE: The Tech Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance (Tech FMLA) is a student organization aimed at promoting gender equality, raising social awareness on topics such as rape culture and intersectional feminism, and providing education on a wide variety of feminist issues. We meet every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Human Sciences 120.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: E-mail us at texastech.fmla@gmail.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TechFMLA.

