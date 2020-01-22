The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities.





FREE lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees!





Ending Hunger, Giving Hope, and Enriching Lives





• David Weaver, CEO, South Plains Food Bank

• Date: Wednesday,

• Time: 12:00 noon CT

• Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 120





David Weaver is a Lubbock native. He has worked with the South Plains Food Bank since 1991. He holds a B.A. in Sociology from Texas Tech University as well as a M.A. in Theatre. He also has a M.Div. degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.





Food insecurity impacts the most vulnerable members of our community impacting their social well-being, health, education and productivity. As the CEO of the South Plains Food Bank, I work with our board, volunteers, and staff to reduce food insecurity in the twenty counties served by the South Plains Food Bank. The food bank works with 150 different non-profits, schools, and churches to distribute nearly 10 million pounds of food to 63,000 individuals each year.





This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. Meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.





For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc, or call 806-743-2901.