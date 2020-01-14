Undergraduate Research Assistant — Hourly Position

Spring Semester 2020





Job Description: We are creating an online portfolio that will curate design features in innovative, online scholarly publications called webtexts, describe user experiences, and provide guidelines for webtext design. The portfolio will be used by scholars to design engaging, user-friendly webtexts. The RA will help create the portfolio in three ways:



Assist PIs in gathering and curating design exemplars discovered across interdisciplinary born-digital publications.

Design and publish a website including the annotated design portfolio and webtext design guidelines

Coordinate interviews between the PIs and webtext designers by emailing prospective participants and arranging interview times, etc.

Expectations: The RA will be expected to (1) attend weekly work project meetings and work hours in the Texas Tech UX Lab, (2) help create an annotated design portfolio by discovering, curating, and categorizing design features in published scholarly webtexts, (3) help design a website featuring the annotated, design portfolio, (4) efficiently coordinate project interviews with researchers and prospective participants.







Required Qualifications: The candidate must (1) be registered as a full-time undergraduate student at Texas Tech University for the spring 2020 semester, (2) demonstrate experience in web design, (3) show promise working independently using impressive creative, communication, and organizational skills.







Appointment and Pay Rate: This is a fixed-term, hourly appointment for 10 weeks during the spring 2020 semester, starting 2/10/2020 and ending 5/1/2020 (with 2-week break in March). The hourly rate is $12.00 with a maximum salary of $1200 (100 hours total).







For Questions and How to Apply: Please email your resume and a brief statement of interest explaining why you are interested in the position to Dr. Rob Grace (rob.grace@ttu.edu)



