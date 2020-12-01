ENGL 4373 Advanced Studies in Linguistics

What if William Shakespeare and Ferdinand de Saussure were best friends of each other? What would they have talked about over dinner or over a cup of tea? In this course, we’ll be looking at how to analyze literary works through the lens of linguistics. We’ll learn about authors’ choices of certain lexemes, syntactic structures, and tense/aspect/mood markers as a way of creating a coherent discourse, and how they reflect workings of the underlying principles of human language and human thought. This class meets at 9:30 to 10:50 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. And it will require no prior knowledge of linguistics. Posted:

Min-Joo Kim



min-joo.kim@ttu.edu



English





