It is a pleasure to invite you to the 9th Annual CALCHE Conference. The conference is organized by The Department of Classical & Modern Languages (CMLL) at Texas Tech University and will take place at the CMLL building on Friday 27th March, 2020.

CALICHE is an opportunity for Graduate Students, professors, researchers and scholars to share their research experiences, recent work, ideas and best practices in the fields of languages, arts and human sciences.

The theme of the conference this year is “Speaking Languages, Speaking Cultures: Linguistic and Cultural Diversity in a Globalized World”.

We welcome submissions from the following areas (but are not limited to these):

Anthropology Archaeology Assessment Bilingualism Curriculum design Discourse analysis Heritage language Higher Education Language & culture Language & politics Language & technology Literature Pedagogy Psycholinguistics Sociolinguistics *Interdisciplinary contributions are especially welcome.

Abstract Submission Guidelines

For paper presentations: Abstracts should be 250-300 words, excluding the title and references.

Presentations will last 20 minutes, followed by a Q&A session that will last 10 minutes.

For poster presentations: Abstracts should be 250-300 words, excluding the title and references.

Posters will be on display all day Friday, and there will be a separate poster presentation session where presenters can interact with the audience/peers.

Size: Posters should be made to fit on the boards provided, which are 46.5 inches wide x 65 inches high.

Display: We will provide the boards upon which you can mount your poster, but please bring pushpins and/or binder clips for the purpose of attaching your posters to these boards.

Lamination: You may choose either a glossy or matte finish. You may also choose to laminate your poster. Laminating protects the poster. However, glossy paper and lamination present the risk of glare. You can also protect your poster with a spray like those put out by Krylon (available in hardware and art stores).

Abstract Submission: All abstract should be Send as PDF files to Mourad Abdennebi (mourad.abdennebi@ttu.edu). Please include your full name and your institution/affiliation in your email.

The deadline to submit abstracts is February 1st, 2020

Important Dates

Deadline for abstract submission: February 1st, 2020

Notification of acceptance: February 14th, 2020

For inquiries regarding the conference program, please contact: Yamato Kitahashi (yamato.kitahashi@ttu.edu)

For all general inquiries, please contact: Claudia Schumann (claudia.schumann@ttu.edu)

We look forward to seeing you at the CALICHE Conference !