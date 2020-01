Representatives from several Summer Camps across the nation will be in the SUB Ballroom and Courtyard waiting to meet YOU! Bring copies of your resume and any questions you may have.





Camps will be hiring all majors and classifications for a variety of positions. Students who work at a summer camp will have excellent experiences to add to their resumes!





Need help developing your resume? Call the Career Center at 806-742-2210 and make an appointment with a career counselor!