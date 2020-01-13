IE 5331-21 Experimental Methods in Biomechanics and Work Physiology

Spring 2020

Instructor: Suman K. Chowdhury, Ph.D., Assistant Professor

Office: IMSE 216

Phone: 806 834 7908

Email: Suman.Chowdhury@ttu.edu

Target Audience:

Aligning technology with human needs and capabilities is a grand challenge in the work-and product-design process. Especially knowledge on measurement techniques of the human neuromusculoskeletal function is essential to tackle this grand challenge to order to enhance human performance and well-being at home, at play, on the highway, and at work. Therefore, this course is designed to train students to have an increased understanding of the experimental methods (both techniques and technologies) used in neuromuscular health biomechanics and work physiology, and experience at implementing these methods.

MS and PhD graduate students who would like to pursue a career in the areas of healthcare engineering, musculoskeletal rehabilitation, human-machine interaction, biomanufacturing, bioengineering, human factors engineering, ergonomics, and healthcare systems engineering are encouraged to register for this course.

Course Topics:

Theoretical Topics: Musculoskeletal systems; functional capacity; motor control; fatigue assessment; kinematics; kinetics; inverse dynamics; forward dynamics; and musculoskeletal modeling (OpenSim)

Experimental Methods: Motion capture system, strength measurement, force measurement, electromyography, electroencephalogram, and research methods.