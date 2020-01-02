TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Wine and Spirit Educational Trust Level 1 Award in Wine course and exam
The Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET)Level 1 Award in Wines is for individuals new to wine, this qualification provides a hands-on introduction to the world of wine. You'll experience the main types and styles of wine through sight, smell, and taste, while also gaining the basic skills to describe wines accurately and make food and wine pairings. Upon successful completion you will receive a WSET certificate and lapel pin. Please contact Trey Blankenship for more details:
trey.blankenship@ttu.edu 
Posted:
1/15/2020

Originator:
Trey Blankenship

Email:
trey.blankenship@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/1/2020

Location:
Overton Hotel, 2322 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX 79401

Categories