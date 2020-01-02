The Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET)Level 1 Award in Wines is for individuals new to wine, this qualification provides a hands-on introduction to the world of wine. You'll experience the main types and styles of wine through sight, smell, and taste, while also gaining the basic skills to describe wines accurately and make food and wine pairings. Upon successful completion you will receive a WSET certificate and lapel pin. Please contact Trey Blankenship for more details: trey.blankenship@ttu.edu Posted:

1/15/2020



Originator:

Trey Blankenship



Email:

trey.blankenship@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 2/1/2020



Location:

Overton Hotel, 2322 Mac Davis Ln, Lubbock, TX 79401



