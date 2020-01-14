We are looking for persons having Type 2 Diabetes and not taking any Anti-Hypertensive medicines, aged 18-65 years, to participate in an 8 weeks research study.

We aim to study the effects of consuming potatoes on blood pressure utilizing specific cooking methods, in persons who would follow the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet for 8 weeks with our guidance.

You will be required to visit our facility for 3 times in 8 weeks to gain nutrition education on DASH diet and menus to incorporate potatoes in the diet.

Anthropometric measurements, free body composition analysis, nutritional assessment, metabolic rate and blood pressure measurements will be performed.

You will receive a total of $200 if you participate!

To participate, please email us at potatostudyttu@gmail.com

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.