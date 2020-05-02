ATMO1300 (Introduction to Atmospheric Science) and ATMO1100 (Atmospheric Science Laboratory) will be taught by Professor Brian Ancell at the TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain from June 1-30, 2020. There are no prerequisites for these courses, and together they satisfy half of TTU's Life and Physical Sciences Core Curriculum requirement.





In addition to learning general weather and climate principles and about how weather such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and droughts form around World, students will participate in excursions in southern Spain. These excursions are planned to help demonstrate regional weather and climate variability and the importance of climate change on a global scale. Interactions with faculty in Sevilla and Spanish operational meteorologists are planned to bring a mix of local expertise to the program.





Apply now, space is limited to 20 students! The application process and more information about the program can be found at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11742. The application deadline for TTU Study Abroad summer programs is March 2, and the deadline for study abroad scholarship applications is February 14 (more info at https://www.depts.ttu/edu/international/studyabroad/financial/scholarships/). Please contact Brian Ancell at brian.ancell@ttu.edu with any questions or attend the information session on February 5 from 5-6pm (Education Bldg. Rm. 001 in basement).