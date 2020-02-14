Since the deadly F5 tornado of May 11, 1970, the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library at Texas Tech has been committed to preserving the history of this milestone Lubbock weather event. On its 50th anniversary, we will bring together diverse voices to explore our understanding of weather, history and culture on the South Plains.

We seek papers and works that deal with any aspect of the tornado, then and now. These may include 20-minute conference presentations, 45-minute panel discussions, or creative suggestions for other sessions or formats. Topics could include: historical analysis of recovery efforts, myth and memory studies, cultural artifacts (art, music and theater created because of the tornado), explorations of wind or climate science, community outreach, etc. We encourage potential participants to reach out with ideas, and the Southwest Collection can assist with archival materials that might be of use in their research projects.

Please email proposals by Feb. 14, 2020. For individual paper submissions, 250-word abstracts, contact information and a brief author bio should be submitted. For panel discussions, include 500-word summaries with participant bios. We also can accommodate poster sessions or display affiliated artwork.

Contact conference organizers Elissa Stroman, elissa.stroman@ttu.edu or Robert Weaver, robert.g.weaver@ttu.edu with format questions or content concepts. We will notify participants in early March, and a conference program will be posted on the Southwest Collection website at the end of March.

"The Lubbock Tornado, Fifty Years Later" Symposium will take place May 8-9, 2020, at the SWC/SCL.