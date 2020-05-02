TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Buffalo Soldiers presentation at Library postponed

“Buffalo Soldiers – Men, Mission and Material Culture” presented by Henry B. Crawford will be rescheduled for a later date due to weather. 
Posted:
2/5/2020

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories