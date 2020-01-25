TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Tech-Kentucky Game Watch Party
Don't have a ticket to the biggest basketball game of the year? Don't worry! Join Texas Tech Alumni Association at the newly expanded Frazier Alumni Pavilion as we watch the Red Raiders take on the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. Bar and concessions will be available and are cash only. Doors open at 4 p.m. and are open to everyone! 
1/23/2020

Hope Huneke

hope.huneke@ttu.edu

Alumni Association

Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2020

Frazier Alumni Pavilion


