T his course focuses on terrorism as an international phenomenon, exploring its global manifestation and links. The course will explore how terrorist organizations become international actors, operation in multiple countries and utilizing globalization to be more effective. We will also examine the challenges and solutions presented through counterterrorism policies, as well as their unintended consequences. The last part of the class will take place in the Basque Country, the homeland of ETA a Spanish terrorist organization. Here we will examine ETA as an in-depth case study, learning about the organization and its international ties and activities. During that period, we will have guest lectures by local law enforcement and victims of the ETA terror

In the course we will cover Spain from south to north. We will visit Seville, Cadiz, Bilbao, San Sebastian, and other places.



To register: Please contact the Study Abroad office: 742 - 3667 www.studyabroad.ttu.edu

The registration process takes time and it ends in March, please make sure you start the process earlier. The course count towards the degree in Sociology, Political Science, and History. SOC 3300 Global Terrorism POL 3301 Global Terrorism HIST 3399 Global Terrorism SOC 4307 Individual Studies PROGRAM DATES: May 16 - June 13

1/14/2020



Ori Swed



Ori.Swed@ttu.edu



SASW



Event Date: 5/16/2020



Seville Spain



