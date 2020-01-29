TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE Late Night Bowling!!

Free for the first 300 with valid TTU student ID from 8-11 pm at Mainevent located on 6010 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, Tx 79407

Sponsored by the Student Activities Board
1/17/2020

Bessy Segovia Argueta

Bessy.Segovia@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 1/29/2020

6010 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407

