Free for the first 300 with valid TTU student ID from 8-11 pm at Mainevent located on 6010 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, Tx 79407 Sponsored by the Student Activities Board Posted:

1/17/2020



Bessy Segovia Argueta



Bessy.Segovia@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 1/29/2020



6010 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407



