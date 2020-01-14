TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Couse Announcement: MUHL 4300/5320 Music and Nationalism
MUHL 4300/MUHL 5320 Music and Nationalism
CRN: 59455 (undergrad) / 59480 (grad)
Instructor: Dr. Virginia Whealton (virginia.e.whealton@ttu.edu)
Location: School of Music M222
Times: Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30–10:50 a.m.

What exactly is nationalism? How has music shaped the development of nationalism, and vice versa? Why can musical nationalism--like nationalism itself--be both powerful and controversial? 
 
We'll explore all these questions and more this semester in MUHL 4300/5320. Our case studies will come from every continent (including Antarctica!), focusing primarily on musical nationalism from the late eighteenth century to the present . As we will see, musical nationalism promotes crossover between classical, folk, and popular music; we will consider all of these traditions.

Open to undergrad and grad students across the university. 
 
Contact Dr. Virginia Whealton at virginia.e.whealton@ttu.edu for more details.
