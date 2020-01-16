Students will have the opportunity to visit the Dead Sea (the lowest spot on earth), Petra (one of the wonders of the World), the Baptism Site, the Red Sea, the Roman ruins of Jerash and Ajloun, camping in Wadi Rum and much, much more. Students can also visit Jerusalem or take a short trip to see the Pyramids in Egypt. They also will have the opportunity to volunteer while studying abroad. Students will be introduced to multiple guest speakers who will enrich their cultural knowledge. They will also have the opportunity to take Middle Eastern cooking lessons. To apply: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/facultyled/arabic-Jordan.php Contact Rula Al-Hmoud for more information. Rula.Al-Hmoud@ttu.edu Explore the rich culture, history and language of Jordan. Students earn 6 credit hours. Program is open to all TTU students. Program fee: $2,580. Program fee includes accommodation and 2 meal per day, guided tours and multiple excursions. Program dates: May 20-June 20. Posted:

