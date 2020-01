TTU School of Music's Graduate Opera Project Presents, Pergolesi's comic opera "La Serva Padrona" 1/19/20 at 8:00 pm in Hemmle Recital Hall. Sung in Italian with English super-titles, this is one of his fun comic masterpieces. Admission is free.

1/15/2020



Rebecca Hays



rebecca.hays@ttu.edu



School of Music



Time: 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 1/19/2020



School of Music -Hemmle Recital Hall



