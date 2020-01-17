TTU HomeTechAnnounce

!! Two Step Social !!

Two-Step Lesson - 7:00pm-8:00pm
Dance - 8:00pm-10:30pm
All are welcome!! Food and drinks will be available at SUB locations. Hope to see y'all there! :)

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
1/17/2020

Originator:
Ellora Vela

Email:
ellora.vela@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Date: 1/17/2020

Location:
Student Union Red Raider Ballroom

