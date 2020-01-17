This Spring, the Human Research Protection Program is offering an Institutional Review Board training for graduate students and faculty members conducting human subject research. The training will take place over five weeks. Researchers who attend all five sessions will receive a Certificate of Completion for Texas Tech University Human Subject Training. Researcher do not have to complete all five trainings in one semester to receive the certificate. They can attend different trainings throughout multiple semesters. Researchers submitting to federal grants are still required to have human subject training through CITI.

The training will include:

· Navigating Cayuse IRB

· Data Collection and Privacy, Confidentiality & Security

· Recruitment and Consent Procedures

· After IRB Approval & Q&A



There will be two face-to-face sections offered for each session. Skype trainings are offered for distant/online graduate students. For additional information and to register for the trainings go to our website. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/irb/HST.php



Human Research Protection Program

Administration: Room 357

Hours: Mon. - Fri. (8 a.m. - 5 p.m)

Phone: (806) 742-2064

Email: hrpp@ttu.edu

Section Manager

CassiDe Street, Ph. D.: casside.street@ttu.edu

Analyst

April Ortegon, M.A.: april.ortegon@ttu.edu