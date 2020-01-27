



The São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) and Texas Tech University announce the 2019 Edition of the São Paulo Researchers in International Collaboration (SPRINT) program. The SPRINT program was created to fund joint projects for the exchange and collaboration of faculty and postdoctoral researchers.





This ongoing program is now on its 6th edition. This year Texas Tech will fund 2 proposals at $5,000 per year for a US researcher, while FAPESP will fund an additional $5,000 per year for a total of $20,000 per project, for up to two years.





Proposals from all scientific areas will be accepted until January 27th, 2020.





For complete eligibility requirements and instructions on how to apply, please visit this link.





For any questions, please contact Laura Bilbao, Associate Director of International Grants, at laura.bilbao@ttu.edu.