The Office of Research Development & Communications is seeking an undergraduate Student Assistant with excellent communication skills to answer phones, greet visitors, run errands, assist with travel applications/vouchers, and other general office duties. The hours needed are 8:00am to 11:00am, Monday through Friday for a total of 15 hours with the option to work more during peek times. Please contact Cristal P. Sanchez at cristal.p.sanchez@ttu.edu with a resume and availability. For more information regarding our department please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/ordc/.