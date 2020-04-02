

CALL FOR PROPOSALS! University Outreach and Engagement will be hosting its third annual Regional Engaged Scholarship Symposium on April 2, 2020 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. To present panel presentations at the symposium, Texas Tech faculty, academic staff, and students are invited to submit proposals that inform or advance the theory and practice of engaged teaching, research, or creative activity in higher education. Submissions should highlight innovative models, initiatives, or strategies that integrate engagement with external communities into academic practice and scholarship. The deadline for proposal submission is February 15, 2020 . For more information and to submit a proposal, click here. Story Musgrave, former NASA Astronaut, will deliver the keynote address followed by a special panel discussion featuring Story, Ginger Kerrick (Member of Texas Tech's Board of Regents and Flight Integration Division Chief for NASA), and Al Sacco (Dean of the TTU Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering). The Symposium will also include a panel of the 2020 recipients of Texas Tech's President's Engaged Scholarship Awards. For the first time, the symposium will be held in conjunction with Texas Tech's Discoveries to Impact Week. Under the theme, "Celebrating Research, Engagement, Innovation & Startups," the week-long event seeks to raise awareness and challenge Texas Tech’s faculty, staff, and students to be responsive to community and societal needs by providing innovative solutions to the complex problems facing our region, state, nation, and world. This signature event is made possible through an exciting new partnership between University Outreach and Engagement, the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE), the Innovation Hub at Research Park, and the Center for Integration of STEM Education & Research (CISER). Programs and activities throughout the week will highlight and demonstrate the wide range of research, innovation, and engagement occurring at Texas Tech.

For more information about all the events and activities

during Discoveries to Impact Week and to register for the

Symposium and other events, visit the DTI website.

