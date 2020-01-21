Join us for the first practice of the semester on Tuesday, January 21st. Practices are typically M/T/TH from 7pm to 9pm on the rugby fields located right in front of the USA basketball stadium.





NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED!!! Most members come having never touched a rugby ball in their life. Just bring a willing attitude, some athletic shoes, and we'll teach you the rest!!





Spring season is played in a 7's tournament style against reams like UT, OSU, A&M, and UNT.





Come give rugby a try!!





For additional questions please contact jessica.fahsholtz@ttu.edu



1/17/2020



Jessica Fahsholtz



jessica.fahsholtz@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 1/21/2020



Tech Rugby Fields



