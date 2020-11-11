1. We are looking for parents and their 4th to 6th graders to participate in a research study at Texas Tech on the development of emotion and academic achievement.

2. Activities: You and your child will be invited to participate in a 3 hour visit to our research lab located in the College of Human Sciences Building on Texas Tech campus. You and your child will be playing some computer games, filling out questionnaires, and solving some math and reading problems. We will also measure your and your child’s heart rate activities using some stickers and attention using eye-tracing technology. We will repeat the activities at 1-year and 2-year follow-ups.

3. The visit can be scheduled at a convenient time for your family, including evenings and weekends.

4. Each family will receive $80 for participation in the initial study, $80 for participation in the 1st year follow-up, and another $80 for participation in the 2nd year follow-up.





Interested? More information at (806)742-2991 or BioSocialDevLab@gmail.com.





This study is directed by Dr. Zhe Wang (zhe.wang@ttu.edu) and has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas Tech (IRB2017-1063).



Posted:

11/11/2020



Originator:

Zhe Wang



Email:

zhe.wang@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





