Free Student Preview - "Hay Fever" by Noel Coward

Secret seductions and scandalous revelations ensue at the country estate of a once-luminous star of the stage in the master of British farce, Noël Coward’s, Hay Fever. Directed by Ronald Dean Nolen, this hilarious romp centers on the jealousies and unexpected romances of an over-indulgent, eccentric family of artists who face shocking realities of their own making. 

Tickets: Free

Online: www.theatre.ttu.edu             

Phone: 806.742.3603           

In Person: Maedgen Theatre Box Office

  2812 18th St. (between Boston and Flint Ave)

Mon.-Sat. 12-5pm

 
2/5/2020

Lindsay Rigney

Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 2/5/2020

Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theater

