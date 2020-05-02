Secret seductions and scandalous revelations ensue at the country estate of a once-luminous star of the stage in the master of British farce, Noël Coward’s, Hay Fever. Directed by Ronald Dean Nolen, this hilarious romp centers on the jealousies and unexpected romances of an over-indulgent, eccentric family of artists who face shocking realities of their own making. Tickets: Free Online: www.theatre.ttu.edu Phone: 806.742.3603 In Person: Maedgen Theatre Box Office 2812 18th St. (between Boston and Flint Ave) Mon.-Sat. 12-5pm Posted:

2/5/2020



Originator:

Lindsay Rigney



Email:

Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 2/5/2020



Location:

Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theater



Arts & Entertainment

