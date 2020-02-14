Secret seductions and scandalous revelations ensue at the country estate of a once-luminous star of the stage in the master of British farce, Noël Coward’s, Hay Fever. Directed by Ronald Dean Nolen, this hilarious romp centers on the jealousies and unexpected romances of an over-indulgent, eccentric family of artists who face shocking realities of their own making.





Shows runs Feb. 6-9 & 13-16

Tickets: $15 for individuals | $5 for students with valid ID

Online: www.theatre.ttu.edu

Phone: 806.742.3603

In Person: Maedgen Theatre Box Office

2812 18th St. (between Boston and Flint Ave)

Mon.-Sat. 12-5pm