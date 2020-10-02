Upper-level Nutritional Science students will conduct 3-4 one-on-one counseling sessions based on a mutually agreed upon time. Your student counselor will contact you the week of March 3rd. The counseling sessions will provide you with an opportunity to explore and find solutions for healthy nutrition, gaining/losing weight and/or the goal of improving the quality of your diet.
Students will be working on their nutrition counseling skills and will be following a well-defined counseling outline that allows each session to be tailored to their client's needs. The information you provide to the student nutrition counselor will be held in absolute and strict confidence.
If you are interested or have questions, please email K.Paschall, MS, RD, LD, CDE at Kelli.paschall@ttu.edu by February 21, 2020 so that we may begin a plan for your success. We look forward to working with you!