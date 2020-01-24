Researchers in the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management are conducting a research study to evaluate the effects of a commercially available product, VPX BANG® Keto Coffee, on metabolism and exercise performance. If you are healthy, have at least 1 year of weight training experience, regularly perform lower body weight training, and regularly consume caffeine, you may be eligible to participate. Everyone who participates will complete two testing sessions where you will have your metabolism assessed and perform an exercise session on a mechanical squat device and leg press machine. If you complete the study, you will be eligible to receive $200 of VPX product/merchandise. If you would like more information or think you may be interested in participating, please email us at tinsleylabttu@gmail.com.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.