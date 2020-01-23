We are looking for parents or guardians of adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities to participate in a focus group research study.

You will be asked to participate in a two-hour focus group with other families on TTU campus. This involves a facilitator who will ask some questions about financial literacy and seek your input or thoughts regarding this topic. You will be provided a gift card in the amount of $100 (one per family) at the end of the focus group.

Interested participants should contact Nora Chapman at nora.s.chapman@ttu.edu and The Nguyen at the.nguyen@ttu.edu, or Dr. Devender Banda at devender.banda@ttu.edu and Dr. Stacy Carter at stacy.carter@ttu.edu to find out more information about this research study. You can also call at 806 577 6217 and 806 834 4827.

This study has been approved by the TTU Human Research Protection Program