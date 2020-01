Researcher Dr. Tang will be leading a lecture on his research in meditation and its role that it plays in modern psychology.



Located in the TTU SUB- Senate Room from 6:30-7:30 PM.



The event is free and open to anyone.



Hosted by Student Organization: Tech Meditation.



Contact bailie.horton@ttu.edu if you have any questions or would like to RSVP.



1/20/2020



Bailie Horton



Bailie.horton@ttu.edu



N/A



7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

1/21/2020



TTU Student Union Building- Senate Room



